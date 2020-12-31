Sections
India now second-largest producer of PPE kits: Textile ministry

PPE kits are the first line of defence for health workers against infectious diseases like Covid-19

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 09:58 IST

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (PTI)

India has become the world’s second-largest personal protection equipment (PPE) manufacturer with the industry worth Rs7,000 crore of 1,100 manufacturers producing 4,500,00 units daily, the Union textile ministry said on Wednesday.

PPE kits are the first line of defence for health workers against infectious diseases like Covid-19. Their production was ramped up in March amid growing demand for them as the Covid-19 pandemic worsened.

In June, the ministry allowed the export of 500,000 PPE kits. The government allowed the PPE exports amid demands from the industry for them as it started producing surplus kits.

The PPE production came as a boost for the industry as it faced nearly 84% fall in apparel sales and an acute shortage of labour due to the pandemic.

