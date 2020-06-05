India outlines priorities for election to UN Security Council

India’s approach will also be guided by the “five Ss” set out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - samman (respect), samvad (dialogue), sahyog (cooperation) and shanti (peace) in order to create conditions for universal samriddhi (prosperity). (Reuters File Photo)

India, which expects to be elected to an eighth term on the UN Security Council later this month, said on Friday it will continue working at the world body for an effective response to international terrorism and reforming the multilateral system.

External affairs ministry S Jaishankar launched a brochure outlining India’s priorities for its campaign to secure the elected seat on the UN Security Council during the election scheduled for June 17.

The brochure set out India’s five key priorities as new opportunities for progress, an effective response to international terrorism, reforming the multilateral system, a comprehensive approach to international peace and security, and promoting technology with a human touch as a driver of solutions.

India’s approach will also be guided by the “five Ss” set out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - samman (respect), samvad (dialogue), sahyog (cooperation) and shanti (peace) in order to create conditions for universal samriddhi (prosperity).

Jaishankar referred to the international context that the Security Council will face, including new and continuing traditional challenges to international peace and security.

The Covid-19 pandemic has further contributed to a more complex international economic and political environment, including by limiting the capacity of states to respond to local, regional and global challenges, he said.

Jaishankar emphasized India’s long-standing role as a “voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue, and a proponent of international law”. He also set out the country’s principled approach to international relations, which the foreign policy establishment will bring to the table at the UN Security Council once India is elected for a two-year term.

Secretary (west) Vikas Swarup of the external affairs ministry said India’s candidature is expected to succeed as it is the single endorsed candidate of the Asia-Pacific group. This would be India’s eighth term on the UN Security Council, and the two-year tenure will start in January 2021.

“India’s overall objective during this tenure in the UN Security Council will be the achievement of NORMS or a “New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System”.