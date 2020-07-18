Sections
Home / India News / India praises Afghan govt for efforts to ensure release of abducted Sikh leader

India praises Afghan govt for efforts to ensure release of abducted Sikh leader

Nidan Singh Sachdeva, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh minorities of Afghanistan, was kidnapped in Chamkani district of Paktia province on June 22. He was released from captivity on Saturday, according to a statement from the external affairs ministry.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The statement didn’t give details about the circumstances of Sachdeva’s release or who had abducted him. (Image used for representation). (FILE PHOTO.)

India on Saturday conveyed its appreciation to the Afghanistan government and tribal elders for their efforts in ensuring the release of a Sikh leader who was kidnapped last month.

Nidan Singh Sachdeva, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh minorities of Afghanistan, was kidnapped in Chamkani district of Paktia province on June 22. He was released from captivity on Saturday, according to a statement from the external affairs ministry.

The statement didn’t give details about the circumstances of Sachdeva’s release or who had abducted him.

“We convey our appreciation to the government of Afghanistan and tribal elders from the area, whose efforts secured the return of Mr Nidan Singh,” the statement said.



“The targeting and persecution of minority community members by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters remains a matter of grave concern,” it added.

The statement also noted that through a recent decision, “India has decided to facilitate the return of Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members facing security threats in Afghanistan to India”.

