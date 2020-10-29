India proposes IFS officer Suresh Kumar as Charge d affaires to Pakistan

In June, India and Pakistan downsized by fifty per cent staff at missions both in New Delhi and Islamabad after some members of the Pakistan High Commission were caught spying. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times | Representational image)

India has proposed the name of IFS officer Suresh Kumar as the new Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan according to sources who said that the bureaucrat has applied for a visa.

Suresh is a 2006 batch IFS and has worked as deputy secretary at the Pakistan desk in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier, India had proposed name of Jayant Khobragade and it is learnt that Pakistan had denied visa at that time.

In June, India and Pakistan downsized by fifty per cent staff at missions both in New Delhi and Islamabad after some members of the Pakistan High Commission were caught spying.

India’s top diplomat Acting Charge d’ affaires in Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia had also complained about harassment and in a video was seen allegedly being chased by ISI agents.

India has rejected any offer of talks with Pakistan maintaining that talks and terror cannot go hand in hand, both countries are witnessing tension and strain in diplomatic relations, it remains to be seen whether or not Pakistan accepts IFS Suresh Kumar and grants him a visa.