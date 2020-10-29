Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India proposes IFS officer Suresh Kumar as Charge d affaires to Pakistan

India proposes IFS officer Suresh Kumar as Charge d affaires to Pakistan

Suresh is a 2006 batch IFS and has worked as deputy secretary at the Pakistan desk in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:50 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

In June, India and Pakistan downsized by fifty per cent staff at missions both in New Delhi and Islamabad after some members of the Pakistan High Commission were caught spying. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times | Representational image)

India has proposed the name of IFS officer Suresh Kumar as the new Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan according to sources who said that the bureaucrat has applied for a visa.

Suresh is a 2006 batch IFS and has worked as deputy secretary at the Pakistan desk in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier, India had proposed name of Jayant Khobragade and it is learnt that Pakistan had denied visa at that time.

In June, India and Pakistan downsized by fifty per cent staff at missions both in New Delhi and Islamabad after some members of the Pakistan High Commission were caught spying.

India’s top diplomat Acting Charge d’ affaires in Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia had also complained about harassment and in a video was seen allegedly being chased by ISI agents.

India has rejected any offer of talks with Pakistan maintaining that talks and terror cannot go hand in hand, both countries are witnessing tension and strain in diplomatic relations, it remains to be seen whether or not Pakistan accepts IFS Suresh Kumar and grants him a visa.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
Oct 29, 2020 21:40 IST
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:57 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 21:50 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
Oct 29, 2020 23:11 IST

latest news

Challan in 6-yr-old Hoshiarpur girl’s rape-murder likely on Friday
Oct 29, 2020 23:26 IST
Onion auctions to resume after Maharashtra chief minister’s assurance
Oct 29, 2020 23:23 IST
Maharashtra cabinet authorises CM Uddhav Thackeray to recommend 12 names for nomination on Council by Governor
Oct 29, 2020 23:22 IST
Sustainable agriculture primary aim of the Punjab govt: additional chief secretary
Oct 29, 2020 23:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.