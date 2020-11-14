Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer

‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer

The PM also congratulated the families of the soldiers who are deployed along the border in the festival season.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 11:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“In 2014, I celebrated Diwali at Siachen. Many people were surprised. But you know me, I am always with my own people during festivals. And I have continued with that tradition even this year,” PM Modi said. (Screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the soldiers at Rajasthan’s Longewala post on the occasion of Diwali. “India is proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously,” PM Modi said.

The PM also congratulated the families of the soldiers who are deployed along the border in the festival season. “I bow before the families of the soldiers,” he said.

“In 2014, I celebrated Diwali at Siachen. Many people were surprised. But you know me, I am always with my own people during festivals. And I have continued with that tradition even this year,” PM Modi said.

Longewala post is remembered by generations as it touches 50 degrees Celsius in summers, and plunges below zero in winters, the PM said. “In May, people get sun-struck here. But you people have never shied away from performing your duties,” he said.

“Whenever the valour of our soldiers is talked about, Battle of Longewala will be remembered. Our soldiers gave a befitting reply to Pakistani soldiers in that battle,” the PM said. “The Battle of Longewala proved that no one can stand in front of the combined might of Indian forces - Army, Navy and Air Force,” PM Modi said.

The Longewala post is a strategic post on the western border where the first major battle of the 1971 war, known as the Battle of Longewala, was fought.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer
Nov 14, 2020 11:43 IST
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Nov 14, 2020 11:29 IST
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
Nov 14, 2020 10:39 IST
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
Nov 14, 2020 04:18 IST

latest news

Ranveer wishes his ‘gudiya’ Deepika on second wedding anniversary
Nov 14, 2020 11:45 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in, check vacancies here
Nov 14, 2020 11:42 IST
Library for children on tram to be launched in Kolkata
Nov 14, 2020 11:41 IST
Uneasy calm along LoC day after heavy exchange of fire between India, Pakistan
Nov 14, 2020 11:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.