India, Qatar to set up task force to facilitate investments into India

India, Qatar to set up task force to facilitate investments into India

The leaders of India and Qatar discussed the “robust cooperation” in investment flows and energy security, and decided to “create a special task force to further facilitate investments by Qatar Investment Authority into India”, the external affairs ministry said.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 07:55 IST

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The decision was made when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. (PTI file photo)

India and Qatar decided on Tuesday to set up a special task force to facilitate investments by the Qatar Investment Authority, part of India’s ongoing outreach to key West Asian states to overcome the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision was made when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. The two leaders also looked at potential Qatari investments in the entire energy value chain in India. The move came ahead of an expected visit to Qatar and Kuwait by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and a trip to Oman by minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan.

The leaders of India and Qatar discussed the “robust cooperation” in investment flows and energy security, and decided to “create a special task force to further facilitate investments by Qatar Investment Authority into India”, the ministry said.

They also decided to explore Qatari investments in the energy value chain in India and reviewed developments in investment and energy sectors.

