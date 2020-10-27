Sections
India reached 1 million Covid-19 recoveries in 13 days: Health ministry

“It took us 57 days to register a recovery of 10 lakhs from 1 lakh. However, the latest 10 lakh recoveries have been achieved in 13 days which is a satisfactory sign,” Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary, said during a media briefing on the Covid-19 situation in India.

India took 13 days to reach one million recoveries, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to see a downward trend in the country. On Tuesday, India registered a sharp fall in its daily cases as the country logged a total of 36,470 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload closer to the eight million mark to 7,946,429.

Bhushan informed that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka are five states that reported 58% of new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. He said that 78% of active cases are present in 10 states and Union territories. These include Maharashtra, which is accounting for 21.52% of total cases, followed by Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh with 15%, 12.05%, 5.94%, 4.68%, 4.6% respectively. “During the festival season, cases have increased in Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi,” Bhushan also said.

In a positive sign, the recovery rate has reached 90.62% in the country and it is constantly increasing further, he said. The health ministry official further noted that the decline in daily Covid-19 cases in the country is “particularly noteworthy” even as the countries of the northern hemisphere are witnessing a severe increase in the intensity of pandemic.

“We are very fortunate that our trend is in the opposite direction. We are fortunate that today we are showing a decline of the pandemic, except in two or three states. This decline is particularly noteworthy because in other countries of the northern hemisphere there is a severe increase in the intensity of pandemic,” said VK Paul, chairperson of the national task force for Covid-19, who was also part of the briefing.

Speaking on Covid-19 vaccine development in India, Balram Bhargava of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said three candidates are in different stages of the clinical testing. “Covaxin has got approval for Phase 3 trials, Cadila also progressing with Phase 2 trials and Serum is completing Phase 2 trial and has an ongoing trial in Brazil, South Africa and the US,” the ICMR director general said.

