India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 35,000-mark, death toll at 1,147

India recorded 1993 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the highest spike so far, and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Friday morning.

There are 25,007 active cases, 8888 people who have been cured or discharged and 1147 patients of the respiratory disease have died across the country, the health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard showed at 8am.

Globally, 3,256,846 people have been infected by Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease and 233,388 have died across the world, according to the Covid-19 dashboard by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

The Union health ministry has said the case doubling rate has also seen significant improvement since the past two weeks, from 3.4 days to the current 11 days.

Seven states and Union territories—Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab—have a doubling rate of between 11 and 20 days. Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Kerala have a doubling rate between 20 and 40 days.

And four states of Assam, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have a doubling rate of more than 40 days.

“All these states have better parameters than the national average. However, even though these states are performing better, there still may be certain districts in these states that are reporting a high number of cases, which is why we cannot afford to let our guard drop,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary with the health ministry, said.

Maharashtra, however, continued to report the most number of Covid-19 cases in the country with 10,498 patients and 459 fatalities across the state. Gujarat followed with 4395 people who have tested positive and 214 has been the second worst-hit state .

Delhi has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases at 3515 but the number of fatalities has been less at 59 in the national capital.

According to data from the Union health ministry, fewer women are dying of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India as compared to men, and at least half of those who died were over the age of 60.

Age and underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney or heart disease, are also being seen as risk factors for developing a severe form of the disease in Indian patients.

India, however, is much better off as far as case fatality rate is concerned, with 3.2% of the total infected people dying. Globally, the current Covid-19 death rate is at 7.28%, with Italy having the highest at 13.60%.