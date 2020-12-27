India records 18,732 new cases of Covid-19, daily fatality count goes down to 279

Healthcare workers with the swab samples collected for Covid-19 test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

India recorded 18,732 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update on Sunday. The total number of cases now stand at 10,187,850.

The number of active cases went down further to 2,78,690, after 2,977 new cases were reported in the same period. As many as 97,61,538 patients have so far been cured or discharged from the hospitals.

The country recorded 279 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry update.

A surge in recoveries along with lower new cases has resulted in a consistent decline in the active cases of Covid-19 and low mortality, according to the ministry. India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 95.78 per cent while all States/UTs have a recovery rate of more than 90 per cent, it further stated.

The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered for a month now. A release from the health ministry stated that India’s cumulative recoveries are highest in the world.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s national task force (NTF) on Saturday said that five per cent of the positive cases from all states and union territories will be tested for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) in view of the new Covid-19 virus strain detected in the United Kingdom.

The task force held a meeting to discuss testing, treatment and surveillance strategies for Covid-19 in view of the new virus strain and said there is no need to change the existing treatment protocol due to mutation.

In further good news, Mumbai’s Dharavi has reported zero positive cases of coronavirus on Friday for the first time since the pandemic reached the country earlier this year.

Dharavi once reported highest Covid-19 cases on daily basis. An area of over 2.1 square kilometres and a population of about 10,00,000 makes Dharavi a densely populated area.