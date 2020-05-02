India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours

A medical professional takes a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection, during lockdown in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

With 2293 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s tally now stands at 37,336, according to the health ministry data on Saturday morning.

According to the Union health ministry’s dashboard at 8am, India has 26167 active cases and 1218 deaths related to Covid-19. There are 9950 people who have been cured or discharged.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

India had seen its highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Friday. The countrywide spike in the number of Covid-19 cases was largely led by Maharashtra, which also saw its highest one-day jump.

The government also extended the lockdown for another two weeks from May 4 but with relaxations, in varying degrees, across India’s red, orange and green zones and enhanced the scope of surveillance and treatment measures in containment zones.

The Union ministry of home affairs issued guidelines for the range of activities which will be permitted and prohibited in different administrative jurisdictions.

It said the ban on regular air and rail travel and interstate transport would continue and educational institutions would remain also closed. Hospitality services and public places such as cinema halls and malls will also remain shut.

The Union health ministry had also released a list of 130 red zones across India—40 fewer than two weeks ago.

The number of green zones, or districts with no new Covid-19 case, has also decreased from 356 to 319, suggesting the virus is spreading but with reduced intensity to previously unaffected areas despite a nationwide lockdown. The number of orange zones has increased from 207 to 284.

According to the Covid-19 dashboard by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), 3,343,777 people have been infected by Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease, and 238,650 have died across the world.