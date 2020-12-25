India records 23,067 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, 6.6% lower than yesterday

India on Friday reported 23,067 new Covid-19 infections taking the total tally to 10,146,845. For the last 12 days, India has been recording less than 30,000 daily new cases. On Thursday, India reported 24,712 new infections. On Thursday, 24,661 people have bee discharged, according to the data released by the Union health ministry. A total of 336 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 1,47,091.

Kerala on Thursday reported 5,177 new infections, taking the infection caseload past the 7.26 lakh mark in the state. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 3,580 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 19,09,951.

The new strain of Covid-19 detected in the United Kingdom has become a cause of concern for the states. As many as 1,206 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and the Middle- East on Thursday and 788 of them were quarantined in the city.

The Ghaziabad administration has established a dedicated wing inside the integrated Covid-19 control room to treat people who have returned from the UK and Europe.

At least 12 passengers returning from the UK tested positive in Goa and Maharashtra, officials said. In Meghalaya, entry of individuals from the UK into the state has been barred. The state government has also urged people who have recently returned from Britain or transited through the country to stay in isolation and inform it about their travel history.