India records 24,010 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; recoveries close to 9.5 million

The active caseload has now diminished to 3.34 per cent of the total number of infections reported in the country, according to the health ministry.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 10:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample to test for coronavirus infection, at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

India recorded 24,021 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry update on Thursday. The nationwide case count has now reached 99,56,557.

The number of active cases went down to 3,22,366, according to health ministry update at 8 am, while 94,89,740 patients have been cured or discharged from hospitals.

The country also recorded 355 fresh fatalities due to the disease which pushed the nationwide death toll to 1,44,451.

The active caseload has now diminished to 3.34 per cent of the total number of infections reported in the country, according to the health ministry.



“India has recorded less than 40,000 daily new cases since the last 17 days,” the ministry further said on Wednesday.

The figure of new cases per million population in India in the last seven days - 147 - is one of the lowest in the world, it underlined.

Ten states and UTs account for 75.19 per cent of the new deaths.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,66,46,280 samples have been tested up to December 15, of which 10,85,625 were conducted on Tuesday.

