Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India records 31,521 fresh infections in last 24 hours, number of active cases at record low

India records 31,521 fresh infections in last 24 hours, number of active cases at record low

For the fourth consecutive day, India’s active caseload remained below 4 lakh. The number of active cases comprise 3.81 per cent of the total caseload.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:57 IST

By hindustantimes,com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A medic administers Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), during the Phase- 3 trials at the People's Medical College in Bhopal. (PTI)

Continuing the trend of a steady decline in the number of active cases, India on Thursday reported 3,72,293 active cases — a record low. In the last 24 hours, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases have been recorded which is slightly lower that Wednesday’s figure of 32,080. Over 37,000 people have been discharged and 412 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 97,67,371.

For the fourth consecutive day, India’s active caseload remained below 4 lakh. The number of active cases comprise 3.81 per cent of the total caseload.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the two million mark on August 7, three million on August 23 and four million on September 5. It went past five million-mark on September 16, six million on September 28, seven million on October 11, eight million lakh on October 29, and nine on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,07,59,726 samples had been tested up to December 9 with 9,22,959 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat are reporting 75 per cent of the new cases, according to the inistry’s Wednesday data.

The maximum number of deaths are being reported from Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Dec 10, 2020 09:36 IST
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Dec 10, 2020 09:57 IST
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
Dec 10, 2020 10:00 IST
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Dec 10, 2020 09:38 IST

latest news

Australia scrambles to find customers outside Chinese for its cotton
Dec 10, 2020 10:25 IST
SC allows other courts to deal with BCCI, cricketing associations
Dec 10, 2020 10:25 IST
Delta asks more workers to take leave as travel slump widens
Dec 10, 2020 10:23 IST
World Bank boosts target for climate-friendly financing to 35% over five years
Dec 10, 2020 10:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.