India records 31,521 fresh infections in last 24 hours, number of active cases at record low

A medic administers Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), during the Phase- 3 trials at the People's Medical College in Bhopal. (PTI)

Continuing the trend of a steady decline in the number of active cases, India on Thursday reported 3,72,293 active cases — a record low. In the last 24 hours, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases have been recorded which is slightly lower that Wednesday’s figure of 32,080. Over 37,000 people have been discharged and 412 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 97,67,371.

For the fourth consecutive day, India’s active caseload remained below 4 lakh. The number of active cases comprise 3.81 per cent of the total caseload.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the two million mark on August 7, three million on August 23 and four million on September 5. It went past five million-mark on September 16, six million on September 28, seven million on October 11, eight million lakh on October 29, and nine on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,07,59,726 samples had been tested up to December 9 with 9,22,959 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat are reporting 75 per cent of the new cases, according to the inistry’s Wednesday data.

The maximum number of deaths are being reported from Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.