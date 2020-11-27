India records 43,082 fresh Covid-19 cases; Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra continue to add maximum cases

People wait during the administration of Covaxin, an Indian government-backed experimental COVID-19 vaccine, during its human trials, at the Gujarat Medical Education & Research Society in Ahmedabad, Thursday. (PTI)

India recorded 43,082 fresh Covid-19 infections and 492 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the overall Covid-19 tally to 93,09,787, according to the health ministry bulletin on Friday. The number of fresh cases dropped from Thursday’s as 44,489 new cases were recorded a day before.

Since the last week of October, Delhi has been reporting a surge in the Covid-19 cases. But on Thursday, Kerala and Maharashtra reported over 6,000 fresh cases, pushing Delhi to the third spot. Overall, Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh were the six states reporting the maximum number of new infections.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent.

There are 4,55,555 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.