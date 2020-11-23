Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India records 44,059 new infections in last 24 hours, 2.5% drop from yesterday

India records 44,059 new infections in last 24 hours, 2.5% drop from yesterday

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said Covid-19 will soon be a past episode of the 21st century.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghoh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People visit the India Gate at Rajpath, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

India recorded 44,059 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours registering 2.5 per cent drop from fresh cases recorded on Sunday. The new cases take the total tally to over 9.13 million, which includes 511 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases remain way below the 4.5 lakh-mark. On Monday, the number of active cases in India stood at 4,43,486 which is only 4.85 per cent of the total tally.

On Sunday, there were 45,209 fresh infections and 501 deaths.

Also Read: India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 1.46%; Govt targets bringing it down to 1%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will hold a video-conference with the chief ministers of the state as Covid-19 has resurfaced in a few states including, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh. Night curfews, short-term lockdowns have come back in many cities as well.

The Covid-19 situation in Delhi has worsened as among the over 500 national daily toll, Delhi is contributing more than 100.



The Centre has decided to depute high-level teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh. Similar teams were sent to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur, and Chhattisgarh earlier.

Expressing hope, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said Covid-19 will soon be a past episode of the 21st century. “Fewer and fewer people infected are dying. We will have vaccines available very soon and the cases will significantly go down in the next few months,” he said.

“The rapidness with which we have been able to create vaccines will have a cascading effect on new technologies that will help us all in the near future in faster drug discoveries, lowering the cost and making it more affordable for poorer sections of our population. The process that used to take 10 years, now produces vaccines almost in 10 months -- developed, tested, and soon will be available in the market,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation
Nov 23, 2020 10:48 IST
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 07:30 IST
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 afternoon
Nov 23, 2020 10:09 IST
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
Nov 23, 2020 10:21 IST

latest news

Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar
Nov 23, 2020 10:44 IST
Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation
Nov 23, 2020 10:48 IST
Maharashtra’s former energy minister burns ‘inflated’ power bills
Nov 23, 2020 10:40 IST
On Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, Samantha shares Love Story poster
Nov 23, 2020 10:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.