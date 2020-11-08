Sections
India records 45,674 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, 9% fall from yesterday

States reporting maximum cases are also reporting maximum recoveries. Maharashtra is reporting over 10,000 recoveries per day. Kerala and Delhi are registering recoveries around 7,000 and 6,000, respectively.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 10:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Patients take rest inside the Covid Care Centre at (CWG) Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (PTI)

With 45,674 new cases and 559 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally on Sunday crosses 8.5 million (85,07,754). The number of active cases further dropped to 5,12, 665. The number of daily recoveries once again exceeded the number of daily infections. As against 45,674 new cases, 49,082 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, the number of fresh infections were 50,356.

Over the past few weeks, the Covid-19 situation in India is following a pattern

Active cases below 5.5 lakh, fresh cases below 50,000

The average daily new cases have declined to 46,000 cases from more than 73,000 average daily new cases in the first week of October. As there are more discharges than new infections, the number of active cases is remaining below 5.2 lakh. At present, active cases translate to 6.03 percent of India’s total positive cases.

More recoveries than new infections



This trend has been observed for the last five weeks. This also played a pivotal role in pushing down the active caseload, the health ministry has said in its bulletin.



States reporting maximum cases are also reporting maximum recoveries

Kerala and Delhi are witnessing a sudden surge in the number of cases and Maharashtra has pushed to third as far as highest number of new cases are concerned. But these three states are contributing maximum to the number of highest recoveries as well. Maharashtra is reporting over 10,000 recoveries per day. Kerala and Delhi are registering recoveries around 7,000 and 6,000, respectively.

West Bengal is at fourth in the recovery chart, according to Saturday’s data.

10 states/UTs reporting 83% new deaths

According to Saturday’s data, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Odisha reported 83 per cent of new deaths between Friday and Saturday.

