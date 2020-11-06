Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India records 47,638 new cases in 24 hours, total tally crosses 8.4 million

India records 47,638 new cases in 24 hours, total tally crosses 8.4 million

In the last 24 hours,a total of 54,157 patients have been discharged against 47,638 new Covid-19 cases

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 10:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker conducts Covid-19 RAT test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, in New Delhi. (PTI)

India has recorded 47,638 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, a 5 per cent fall from Thursday’s daily infection cases, health ministry data published on Friday revealed. In the last 24 hours, a total of 54,157 patients have been discharged against 47,638 new cases, marking a positive development in the fight against Covid-19. Data shows 670 people have died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours against Thursday’s figure of 704. But the fact that daily toll is again rising has become a fresh reason for concern.

India’s total tally, as on Friday, stands at 84,11,724.

However, the number of total active cases remains below 5 lakh. On Friday, it registered further decrease and stood at 5,20,773.

Also Read: Covid-19: 27 states account for less than 20,000 active cases, shows government data



Over 78 per cent of these active cases are concentrated in only 10 states and union territories. Maharashtra (21.53%), Kerala (16.12%), Delhi (7.08%), West Bengal (6.87%), Karnataka (6.76%), Chhattisgarh (4.31%), Uttar Pradesh (4.30%), Andhra Pradesh (4.06%), Tamil Nadu (3.63%), Telangana (3.53%) are contributing maximum to the active number of cases.



Active Covid-19 cases are now only 6.31 per cent of the total positive cases of the country.

“The declining trend of the active cases is complemented by the unbroken increase, day on day number of recovered cases,” the health ministry has said.

According to health ministry data released on Thursday, Kerala is reporting the highest number of new Covid-19 infections in the country. Maharashtra, which was at the top for months, has now come to the third position as far as new cases are concerned. Delhi has taken the second position with more than 6,000 cases being reported daily.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI handicapped in 7 states: Here’s what it means, why it happened
Nov 06, 2020 11:24 IST
Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai at lowest in five months
Nov 06, 2020 11:19 IST
‘No cash with farmers’: BJP after Chhattisgarh delays paddy procurement
Nov 06, 2020 09:26 IST
From Rajasthan to Delhi, states which have banned firecrackers
Nov 06, 2020 11:09 IST

latest news

Asha wishes ex Rithvik a happy birthday with a sweet message. See it here
Nov 06, 2020 11:26 IST
Bihar polls 2020: Is JD(U) strongman heading for 6th consecutive term in Supaul?
Nov 06, 2020 11:23 IST
Schools can recover only tuition fees for now: MP High Court
Nov 06, 2020 11:19 IST
Britain’s most fashionable man? Vogue hails Prince Charles
Nov 06, 2020 11:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.