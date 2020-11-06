India records 47,638 new cases in 24 hours, total tally crosses 8.4 million

A health worker conducts Covid-19 RAT test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, in New Delhi. (PTI)

India has recorded 47,638 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, a 5 per cent fall from Thursday’s daily infection cases, health ministry data published on Friday revealed. In the last 24 hours, a total of 54,157 patients have been discharged against 47,638 new cases, marking a positive development in the fight against Covid-19. Data shows 670 people have died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours against Thursday’s figure of 704. But the fact that daily toll is again rising has become a fresh reason for concern.

India’s total tally, as on Friday, stands at 84,11,724.

However, the number of total active cases remains below 5 lakh. On Friday, it registered further decrease and stood at 5,20,773.

Over 78 per cent of these active cases are concentrated in only 10 states and union territories. Maharashtra (21.53%), Kerala (16.12%), Delhi (7.08%), West Bengal (6.87%), Karnataka (6.76%), Chhattisgarh (4.31%), Uttar Pradesh (4.30%), Andhra Pradesh (4.06%), Tamil Nadu (3.63%), Telangana (3.53%) are contributing maximum to the active number of cases.

Active Covid-19 cases are now only 6.31 per cent of the total positive cases of the country.

“The declining trend of the active cases is complemented by the unbroken increase, day on day number of recovered cases,” the health ministry has said.

According to health ministry data released on Thursday, Kerala is reporting the highest number of new Covid-19 infections in the country. Maharashtra, which was at the top for months, has now come to the third position as far as new cases are concerned. Delhi has taken the second position with more than 6,000 cases being reported daily.