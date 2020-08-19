Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India records 64,531 fresh Covid-19 cases taking tally close to 2.8 million

India records 64,531 fresh Covid-19 cases taking tally close to 2.8 million

The number of recovered patients is also increasing almost on a daily basis and the gap between active cases and those who have been discharged is over 2.93 times.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A cyclist crosses a mural reading 'The Real Warriors of Covid-19' honouring coronavirus frontline workers, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases again spiked on Wednesday after the country recorded 64,531 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data.

India’s tally now stands at 2,767,273. Out of these, 6,76,514 are active cases and 20,37,870 recovered, according to health ministry.

There was a decline in the number of cases in the last few days. The country recorded 63,490 infections on Sunday, 57,981 on Monday and 55,079 on Tuesday.

The number of recovered patients is also increasing almost on a daily basis and the gap between active cases and those who have been discharged is over 2.93 times.



Recently, the health ministry had informed that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is preparing a guidance note for people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

It is a group of subject experts - ‘joint monitoring group’ (JMG) in the ministry of health - which is headed by the DGHS.

“The JMG is presently working on a guidance note for people who have recovered from COVID-19 and possible complications that may afflict them,” said health ministry officials on reports on further complications in few recovered patients.

The health ministry had said on Tuesday that the trends in Covid-19 cases over the last few days have been “reassuring”. It, however, warned that India being a huge country with a massive population needs to be cautious as a challenge against the coronavirus disease still persists.

“This is a bit satisfactory but there is no reason to slacken our guard against coronavirus. We have to be alert and follow containment, surveillance, and testing at the same aggressive pace,” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MP: Minister’s office asks for details of police personnel, opposition blames him for caste politics
Aug 19, 2020 10:02 IST
India’s Covid-19 recoveries cross 2 million; daily recoveries higher than new infections
Aug 19, 2020 10:01 IST
UPPSC Block Education Officer exam answer key released, submit objections by August 25
Aug 19, 2020 10:01 IST
Kashi has railway stations after its three names Kashi, Varanasi, Banaras
Aug 19, 2020 10:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.