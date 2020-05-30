India records highest number of cured Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs, recovery rate improves

Medical workers in PPE gear interact with visitors outside the Covid-19 ward, at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo )

As many as 11,264 Covid-19 patients in the country have recovered in the past 24 hours, leading to an improvement in India’s recovery rate, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The tally of cured patients is the highest number of recovered patients recorded in a day, according to a statement released by the ministry, resulting in a recovery rate of 47.40%, an increase of 4.51% from the previous day’s recovery rate.

The total number of cured Covid-19 patients in the country now stand at 82,369.

“Owing to the high number of recovered patients, the number of active patients has also declined from 89,987 patients on 29th May to 86,422 active cases presently. All the active cases are under active medical supervision,” the ministry said.

Giving details of the doubling time of Covid-19, the ministry said that from 13.3 in the past 14 day, it has improved to 15.4 in the last three days.

The fatality rate due to Covid-19 is 2.86%. It is among the lowest in the world, according to the health ministry.

According to the ministry data, as of 29th May 2020, there are 2.55% active Covid-19 patients in ICU, 0.48% on ventilators and 1.96% on oxygen support.

The ministry said that the testing capacity has increased in the country through 462 Government laboratories and 200 private laboratories. In all, 36,12,242 tests have been done so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,26,842 samples were tested till Friday.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday evening extended lockdown in containment zones till June 30 and said all economic activities can resume in a phased manner outside these zones.

The new guidelines, issued by the ministry of home affairs, will come into effect from June 1 and allows resumption of some activities that had had been prohibited since March 25 when the nationwide lockdown was first imposed.

The government, however, has made it clear that the reopening will be done in phases and has also left enough room for states to tweak these relaxations as per the conditions prevailing in their jurisdictions.