India records less than 50,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for first time since July end

People eat at a food court at a mall in Mumbai after they reopened amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in this file photo. (Reuters Photo )

The number of new coronavirus infections dropped below 50,000 for the first time in nearly three months in India on Tuesday even as the country’s Covid-19 tally inched close to 7.6 million, the Union health ministry’s data showed. On Tuesday, there were 46,790 new cases of Covid-19 from across the country, fewer than 47,703 recorded on July 28.

The 46,790 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 587 related deaths in the last 24 hours have taken India’s infection tally to 7,597,063, according to the health ministry. The number of Covid-19 cases and death have been relatively low for two days now -- there were 55,722 infections and 579 fatalities on Monday.

“India crosses Significant Milestones. The new confirmed cases have fallen below 50,000 (46,790) for the first time in nearly three months. The new cases were 47,703 on 28th July,” the health ministry tweeted.

According to the health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard at 8am, the number of active cases has also dropped below the 800,000 mark at 748,538 for the fourth day in a row. India’s death toll has gone up to 115,197, it showed. There were 69,720 Covid-19 patients who recovered between Monday and Tuesday and the number of recovered is 6,733,328 across the country. The national recovery rate has gone up to 88.63%.

The health ministry said that 75% of the new confirmed cases between Monday and Tuesday morning are from 10 states and Union territories. Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala contributed more than 5,000 to the new confirmed cases, it added.

Of the 587 fatalities related to the coronavirus disease, which have been reported in the past 24 hours, nearly 81% are concentrated in 10 states and Union territories, the ministry also said. The deaths reported have been below 600 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

India has added 1,284,479 Covid-19 cases to its tally since October 1 and the death toll in the country, which is the second worst-affected after the United States, has increased by 16,519, health ministry’s data shows.