India records less than 50,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for 7 consecutive days

A security guard checks the body temperature of a customer outside a shop in a market amid the Covid-19 pandemic in New Delhi. (AFP PHOTO.)

India has reported less than 50,000 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases for seven days in a row, taking the total number of cases in the country so far to close to nine million (87,73,479), according to data released by the Union health and family welfare ministry.

India’s active case load, which is the number of current positive cases in the country, has also come down to below 5 lakh, and stands at 4,80,719 as on date.

There has been a continuous decline in average daily new cases for the past five weeks; from around 73,000 new Covid-19 cases getting reported in the beginning of October to the current around 49,000 cases from across the country.

“New cases continue their downward slope indicating adoption of Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour among the population, and effective containment measures by the State/UT governments following guidelines of the Union Government. The daily new cases on an average show a declining trend over the last five weeks,” said the health ministry in a statement.

“This trend has also upended the recovery rate to cross 93% today. The cumulative national figure is 93.05%. The total recovered cases stand at 81,63,572. The gap between the recovered cases and active cases that is steadily increasing, presently standing at 76,82,853,” the statement further read.

The gap between recovered Covid-19 cases and active cases has been increasing steadily, and the trend of daily new recoveries outnumbering daily new cases continues for the 42nd day.

Also, 75.38% of the new recovered cases are contributed by 10 States and Union Territories, and the similar number of States has contributed 76.38% of the new cases.

The 10 states reporting maximum Covid-19 cases so far in the country are Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

“Barring a few states, the outbreak overall is very much under control in the country. However, that does not mean we can afford to drop guard; it is extremely important to strictly adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behavior such as wearing a mask whenever stepping out, maintaining physical distancing and hand hygiene to keep the infection at bay. This is the key to cut the transmission cycle of the virus,” said a senior health ministry official, who did not wish to be identified.

“It is all the more important to be careful around this time when drop in temperature is feared to increase the risk of faster spread of infection,” the official added.