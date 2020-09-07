India records over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, tally past 4.2 million

Sections
India has overtaken Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases. Brazil now has 4,137,606 Covid-19 cases and the United States has the maximum number of cases at 6,460,250.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 10:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Medical workers take care of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

India, which now is the second-worst hit country in the world, recorded the highest number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally at 90,802 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Monday.

The country’s infection tally is now at 4,204,613. India has overtaken Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases. Brazil now has 4,137,606 Covid-19 cases and the United States has the maximum number of cases at 6,460,250.

Also read | Covid-19: What you need to know today

According to the health ministry data, 69,564 patients have recovered between Sunday and Monday morning. The numbers of recoveries have reached 3,250,429 till date taking the recovery rate to 77.30%.

The country’s death toll is 71,642 after 1,016 people succumbed to the viral disease, according to the latest figures released by the health ministry on Monday. On Sunday, there were 90,632 Covid-19 cases and 70,626 deaths.



India’s case fatality rate, which the government claims is one of the lowest globally, was pegged at 1.72% on Sunday. “This has also ensured that the active caseload (8,62,320) accounts for merely 20.96% of the total positive cases so far,” the health ministry said in a statement.

The global infection tally has climbed to 27,290,137 and the toll has gone up to 887,551, according to worldometer.

