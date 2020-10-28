India registers 43,893 new Covid-19 cases as tally nears 8 million; 508 deaths in last 24 hours

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for coronavirus testing at a government office, at Minto Road in New Delhi (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

A day after India reported its lowest daily novel coronavirus (Covid-19) count since July, the country logged nearly 44,000 fresh infections, taking its overall tally closer to the eight million mark, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed on Wednesday.

With 43,893 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s overall caseload has reached 7,990,322. This comes a day after the country saw 36,370 infections, its lowest single-day tally since July 18, when 34,884 cases were recorded.

Continuing with the recent trend of more single-day recoveries than new cases, 58,439 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovered cases to 7,259,509. Death toll, meanwhile, reached 1.2 lakh mark with 508 new fatalities.

Active cases remain below the seven lakh mark, at 610,803. Recoveries, active cases and deaths constitute 90.62%, 7.88% and 1.50% respectively of India’s total number of Covid-19 cases.

Also on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it had tested a total of 105,487,680 samples for the virus thus far. Of these, it said, 1,066,786 samples were tested on October 26.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), announced that the guidelines issued on September 30, for October’s fifth phase of the nationwide unlock, shall remain in effect till November 30. The guidelines had allowed reopening of cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools for sports training, entertainment parks etc. from October 15 with strict Covid-19 restrictions in place.