India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries

India has been recording daily spikes in the number of coronavirus disease cases. From over 6,000 a day, the daily caseload has now crossed 17,000.

On Friday, India recorded 17,296 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease - the country’s highest single-day surge. This pushed India’s tally to 4,90,401, while the death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry update at 8 am.

India registered over 14,000 cases for the seventh day in a row and witnessed a surge of 2,99,866 infections from June 1 till 26, according to an analysis of the government data.

Our World in Data, quoted by Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan, reported that the number of Covid-19 cases increased by 28.5 per cent in the last one week in India, which is higher than worst-affected US, Brazil and Russia.

Of the 407 new deaths reported till Friday morning, 192 were in Maharashtra, 64 in Delhi, 45 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Gujarat, 15 each in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Punjab, six in Karnataka, five in Telangana, four in Rajasthan and two in Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to co-morbidities, the health ministry said.

Good news: Record recoveries in India

Though the rate of new cases has been increasing since the lockdown has eased, the number of recovered patients has also reached a new high. In fact, of 13,940 patients were declared cured in a single day, according to health ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 1,89,463 while 2,85,636 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated figure at 8 am. “Thus, around 58.24 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a health ministry official said. On Thursday, the number of people recovered was 2,71,696.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 77,76,228 samples have been tested up to June 25 with 2,15,446 samples being tested on Thursday.