Sections
Home / India News / India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Pakistan’s foreign ministry had on Wednesday condemned the building of the temple and described the judgement by India’s Supreme Court (SC) that paved the way for the construction as “flawed”.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (File photo)

New Delhi on Thursday rejected Islamabad’s condemnation of the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) saying Pakistan should not interfere in India’s internal affairs and refrain from “communal incitement”.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry had on Wednesday condemned the building of the temple and described the judgement by India’s Supreme Court (SC) that paved the way for the construction as “flawed”.

Responding to these remarks, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: “We have seen the press statement by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on a matter internal to India. It should desist from interfering in India’s affairs and refrain from communal incitement.”

Also read: Ayodhya basks in Diwali-like glow after temple ceremony



He added, “While this is not a surprising stance from a nation that practices cross-border terrorism and denies its own minorities their religious rights, such comments are nevertheless deeply regrettable.”



The development came against the backdrop of Pakistan mounting a campaign on the Kashmir issue on the first anniversary (August 5) of India’s move to scrap the special status of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and to split the erstwhile state into two union territories (UTs).

India-Pakistan ties have been at an all-time low since last year’s stand-off over Pulwama terror attack on February 14 blamed on the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), an outlawed outfit.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office had said: “The flawed judgement of the Indian Supreme Court paving the way for construction of the temple not only reflected the preponderance of faith over justice but also the growing majoritarianism in today’s India, where minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship, are increasingly under attack.”

Also read: Ayodhya marks the twilight of the first Republic | Opinion

The statement said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had passed resolutions condemning the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was constructing the Ram temple as part of an agenda “of converting India into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ ”.

It criticised the haste in starting construction of the temple amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), as well as measures that “demonised, dispossessed, marginalised and subjected” Muslims to targeted violence. It also criticised what it described as India’s “systematic human rights violations” in J&K and a “design to change the demography” of the region.

India and Pakistan have had several testy exchanges in recent months over the treatment of minorities in both countries.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chinese court sentences Canadian to death for making drugs
Aug 06, 2020 16:31 IST
Introduction of strength training has worked wonders: Maymol Rocky
Aug 06, 2020 16:31 IST
Amit Shah’s tribute to Sushma Swaraj underlines qualities that will ‘inspire generations’ to come
Aug 06, 2020 16:30 IST
Uddhav Thackeray reviews Maharashtra’s preparedness for heavy rains
Aug 06, 2020 16:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.