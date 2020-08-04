Sections
Home / India News / India remarks on Pakistan’s move, terms it so-called “political map”. Read full statement here

India remarks on Pakistan’s move, terms it so-called “political map”. Read full statement here

Dubbing it as an exercise in political absurdity, India said Pakistan’s ‘ridiculous assertions’ do not have leal validity nor international credibility.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pakistani Rangers and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags at Wagah border. (REUTERS)

India on Tuesday remarked on Imran Khan-led Pakistan’s government’s new move of unveiling a new “political map of Pakistan” that counts Jammu and Kashmir and Junagadh in Gujarat as its territories.

Dubbing it as ‘an exercise in political absurdity’, India said Pakistan’s ‘ridiculous assertions’ do not have leal validity nor international credibility.

Also read | ‘Cartographic hallucination’: Pakistan issues a new political map to needle India

Here is the full statement released by ministry of external affairs:

We have seen a so-called “political map” of Pakistan that has been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian State of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh. These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Locust situation grim along Indo-Pak border, some swarms may reach this month, says UN body and all the latest news
Aug 04, 2020 20:59 IST
MiG-23 on AMU campus put up for sale on OLX, varsity calls it mischief
Aug 04, 2020 20:57 IST
Revolutionary balladeer Vangapandu Prasada Rao dies at 77
Aug 04, 2020 20:53 IST
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
Aug 04, 2020 20:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.