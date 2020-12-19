Sections
Home / India News / India reports 25,152 new Covid-19 cases, 347 deaths in 24 hours

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent and there are 308,751 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country which constitute 3.08 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 10:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A doctor puts on protective gear before entering a Covid Care Ward at CWG Covid-19 Care Complex, in New Delhi, India. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

India recorded 25,152 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 347 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its tally over 10 million mark, according to the Union health ministry on Saturday morning. The country’s number of cases mounted to 1,00,04,599, the death toll rose to 145,136 and there are 308,751 active cases of the coronavirus disease so far.

According to the health ministry’s data at 8am, 9,550,712 people have recovered from the respiratory disease with 29,885 new discharges between Friday and Saturday morning across the country. However, the Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent. There are 308,751 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country which constitute 3.08 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Additional cases in the past 24 hours have dropped from a peak level of nearly 100,000 in mid-September. The pandemic has infected nearly 1% of India’s more than 1.3 billion people, second to the worst-hit United States.

According to the health ministry, India had reported 22,889 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 338 fatalities on Friday.

India has added 1 million cases in nearly a month, while the total number of recoveries surged to 9.55 million. The country’s Covid-19 tally had surpassed the 2-million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23 and 4 million on September 5. It went past 5 million on September 16, 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11, 8 million on October 29, and surpassed 9 million on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 16,00,90,514 coronavirus samples have been tested up to 19th December, 11,71,868 of them on Friday.

