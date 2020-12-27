Sections
India reports less than 30k new Covid cases in a row for almost 2 weeks: Data

Daily recoveries have also outnumbered daily new cases over the past one month, the data shows, with all states currently having a recovery rate of at least 90%.

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi Hindustan Times

A staff member at Rukminibai hospital in Kalyan arranges Covid-19 testing kit. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT Photo)

For 13 days in a row, the country has reported less than 30,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), shows data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare. On Saturday, 22,273 new cases were registered from across the country, taking the cumulative positive cases to 10,188,392.

“The exponential rise in recoveries in tandem with lower daily new cases has resulted in consistent decline in the active cases and low mortality. Total recovered cases currently are nearing 97.5 lakh (97,40,108). India’s cumulative recoveries are highest in the world. The rising recoveries have also improved the recovery rate to 95.78%. India’s present active caseload of 2,81,667 consists of 2.77% of India’s total positive cases,” said Union health ministry in a statement.

Nearly 74% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states mainly.



Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,506 newly recovered cases. In West Bengal, 1,954 people have recovered, which is followed by Maharashtra that reported 1,427 recovered cases in a single day.

As for new cases, about 79% of the new cases are also concentrated in about 10 states.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,397, followed by Maharashtra with 3,431 new cases. And the third state in the list is West Bengal that recorded 1,541 new cases on Saturday.

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 in a day has also dropped to under 300, with 251 deaths reported from across the country on Saturday.

With that, the total number of people having succumbed to the viral disease in the country has reached 147,659. The first death due to Covid-19 in the country was reported on March 12 from south India.

