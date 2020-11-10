Sections
India reports less than 40,000 Covid-19 cases for second time in November

Data showed that the number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 is now at 7,959,406 which has taken the national recovery rate to 92.64% even as the case fatality rate stands at 1.48%.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 13:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ASHA workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) conduct a survey in a village in Gurugram in this file photo. (Yogendra Kumar/HT Photo)

India reported less than 40,000 cases of the coronavirus disease in a single day for the second time in November, taking the country’s tally to over 8.59 million, according to the Union health ministry’s data on Tuesday. The Covid-19 tally has surged to 8,591,730 with 38,073 new infections in the last 24 hours and the death toll climbed to 127,059 with 448 fresh fatalities, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am.

Data showed that the number of people who have recovered from the viral disease is now at 7,959,406 which has taken the national recovery rate to 92.64% even as the case fatality rate stands at 1.48%. The number of active cases remained below 600,000 for the twelfth day in a row. On Tuesday, there were 505,265 active cases of the coronavirus so far, which comprise 5.88% of the total caseload, the health ministry data said.

There have been 127,059 deaths so far in the country, including 45,325 from Maharashtra followed by 11,410 from Karnataka, 11,362 from Tamil Nadu, 7,350 from West Bengal, 7,231 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,060 from Delhi, 6,802 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,338 from Punjab and 3,765 from Gujarat. Out of the 448 new fatalities reported from across the country, 85 are from Maharashtra, 71 from Delhi, 56 from West Bengal, 25 from Uttar Pradesh, 22 from Kerala and 20 from Punjab.



The health ministry has said that more than 70% of these deaths have been due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” the ministry said on its website and that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23 and 4 million on September 5. On September 16, Covid-19 cases went past 5 million, 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11 and crossed 8 million on October 29.

ICMR has said that a cumulative total of 11,96,15,857 samples have been tested up to November 9 with 10,43,665 samples being tested on Monday.

