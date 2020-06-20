India reports more than 14,000 Covid-19 cases in a day for first time; tally over 3.95 lakh

India recorded 14,516 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, in the biggest single-day spike so far, taking the country’s infection tally to 395,048, Union health ministry data showed on Saturday.

There were 375 fatalities between Friday and Saturday morning, the health ministry’s dashboard showed, which pushed the death toll in the country to 12,948.

According to the health ministry, there were 168,269 active Covid-19 cases and 213,830 people have been cured of the respiratory disease so far. With that, the recovery rate in India has gone up to 54.12%.

On Friday, the recovery rate, which is the ratio of the number of patients recovered to the number of patients infected, was 53.79%.

Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai account for more than half the total cases in the country today. They are among the 65 most critical Covid-19 affected districts, according to the health ministry.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai would be 80,000; 100,000 in New Delhi and 71,000 in Chennai by June end, according to estimates by officials and researchers going only by the rise in new cases since June 8.

The government had brought in the Unlock 1 on that date. The unlock guidelines, crucial to restart economic activities and prepare the country to live with Covid-19, has led to a spurt in cases in most states.

According to estimates of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai will have over 100,000 Covid-19 cases by mid-July if the same pace continues.

Maharashtra has reported 124,331 Covid-19 cases and 5,893 deaths; Delhi has 53,116 infections and 2,035 fatalities and there are 54,449 cases and 666 people have died in Tamil Nadu so far, according to the health ministry.

India has the eighth highest number of recorded deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the world, according to Worldometer.

The date from the website that monitors the number of cases globally shows the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy are the countries that have had more fatalities because of Covid-19.