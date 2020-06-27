India reports over 18,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time; tally at 5.08 lakh

The number of active cases stands at 197,387 while 295,880 people have been discharged from hospitals across the country, taking the recovery rate to 58.13%. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

India registered its worst single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, recording more than 18,000 cases of the coronavirus disease to push the country’s tally to 508,953, the Union health ministry data showed on Saturday.

According to the health ministry’s data updated at 8am, Covid-19 cases increased by 18,552 cases between Friday and Saturday morning, while the death toll climbed to 15,685 with 384 fatalities in that period.

India has added 92,573 Covid-19 cases since June 20 and more than 3.18 lakh since June 1.

The number of active cases stands at 197,387 while 295,880 people have been discharged from hospitals across the country, taking the recovery rate to 58.13%.

There were 10,244 Covid-19 patients who were declared cured in a single day, the health ministry data on Saturday showed. Since June 13, the number of cure patients has been more than the active cases in the country.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported more than 60% of all cases in the country highlighting how the spread of the virus has been centred in a handful of hot spot areas.

Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, the three worst-hit cities in the country, account for nearly 40% of all cases.

And, more than 80% of the cases have come from just 10 states.