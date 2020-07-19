India reports record 38,902 new Covid-19 cases in one day, tally over 10.77 lakh

India is only the third country after the United States and Brazil with more than a million cases. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

India recorded 38,902 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the highest in 24 hours, and 543 deaths, which has pushed the country’s tally to 1,077,618, Union health ministry data showed on Sunday.

The number of recovered people continued to grow and with 23,672 discharged between Saturday and Sunday morning, 677,422 patients have been cured so far across the country. This has put the recovery rate at 62.82%.

There are 373,379 actives cases of Covid-19 and 26,816 people have succumbed to the viral disease till date, data showed.

Also read: Community spread of Covid-19: IMA sounds alarm, ICMR ramps up testing, states keep tight vigil

The government has said India’s focus is on early case detection and saving lives.

It pointed out that the 11 most Covid-19 affected countries in the world—the US, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, South Africa, the UK, Iran, Pakistan, Spain—together reported eight times more cases and 14 times more deaths than India.

India is only the third country after the United States and Brazil with more than a million cases.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra climbed to 300,937, more than 130 days after the first infection was reported in the state. There have been 11,596 fatalities in the state. The latest 100,000 cases in Maharashtra came in 14 days. The state’s first 100,000 infections were reported in 96 days, while the next 100,000 cases took 22 days.

Tamil Nadu reported 165,714 Covid-19 infections and 2,403 deaths, while Delhi has 121,582 cases and 3,597 fatalities.

The viral disease has now infected 14,246,121 people and killed 601,549 people in almost seven months across the world.

The first case was reported in China in early January and it took three months to reach one million cases. It has taken just four days to climb to 14 million cases from the 13 million recorded on July 13.

Also read: How soon can the world get Covid-19 vaccine? A look at which country stands where

The first death was reported on January 10 in Wuhan, China, before infections and fatalities then surged in Europe and later in the US.

Global coronavirus infections passed 14 million on Friday, marking the first time a surge of one million cases in just under 100 hours, while the fatalities from the viral illness exceeded 600,000 just hours later.