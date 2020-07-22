India reports record Covid-19 recoveries in 24 hours with over 28,000 cured or discharged: Govt

India has reported the highest ever number of Covid-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours with as many as 28,472 patients getting discharged or cured across the country, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. More than 7.5 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered from the deadly contagion till date. The recovery rate has crossed 63 percent, the ministry said, adding that 19 States/UTs have registered higher than 63.13 percent recovery rate.

India added 37,700 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 648 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this India’s tally of Covid-19 infections rose to 1,192,915 on Wednesday. The Covid-19 death toll in the country stands at 28,732 while the number of patients recovered is at 7,53049.

This is the seventh consecutive day that Covid-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000. Of the 648 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 246 are from Maharashtra, 75 from Tamil Nadu, 62 from Andhra Pradesh, 61 from Karnataka, 37 from Uttar Pradesh, 35 from West Bengal, 34 from Gujarat, 27 from Delhi, 18 from Madhya Pradesh, 9 each from Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, government data showed.

Telangana has reported seven fatalities each followed by Odisha with six deaths, Chhattisgarh four, Goa three, Jharkhand two while Kerala, Puducherry, Punjab and Tripura have registered a fatality each.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,47,24,546 samples have been tested up to July 21 with 3,43,243 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 327,031 cases followed by Tamil Nadu (180,643), Delhi (125,096), Karnataka (71,069) and Andhra Pradesh (58,668).