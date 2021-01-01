Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India rings in New Year 2021 with low key celebrations

India rings in New Year 2021 with low key celebrations

No celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places were permitted and section 144 have been imposed in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. But despite the restrictions, people still found a way to make the best of the situation and brought in the New Year by staying indoors.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:52 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, New Delhi

People across India bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the New Year 2021 with muted celebrations (PTI)

People across India bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the New Year 2021 with muted celebrations as night curfew has been imposed in the national capital till January 2 amid pandemic.

No celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places were permitted and section 144 have been imposed in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune.

But despite the restrictions, people still found a way to make the best of the situation and brought in the New Year by staying indoors and celebrating among close family members.

In Kerala, very few people turned up to celebrate the New Year at Fort Kochi, as compared to other years.



In Kolkata, West Bengal police distributed masks to people who were not wearing masks as they turned up at Park Street for celebrations.

“This year has been a challenge. We’ve come to live by a new culture of wearing masks. We’re distributing masks & prosecuting people who’re not wearing them,” said Sudheer Neelakantam, District Commissioner of South Kolkata

People visit the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Punjab’s Amritsar to welcome the New Year.

“We wish well for all the people and hope that the farmers’ issues are resolved,” said s visitor at Harmandir Sahib.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also visited the Golden Temple. Addressing the media he wished people of the country a prosperous New Year.

“I’d like to wish all people on the New Year. 2020 has brought such losses for the entire country with the pandemic. I hope this coming year of 2021 brings relief & prosperity,” said Badal describing the year 2020 as the year of lockdowns, anxiety, stress, insecurity, and economic slowdown.

In Goa, tourists and locals celebrated the incoming of New Year with beautiful fireworks in the state’s capital Panjim.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
by Rhythma Kaul
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Delhi: DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Pan-India vaccine dry run on Saturday, WHO okays Pfizer’s candidate
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

NYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telecom companies
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
In northern France, first trucks cross new customs border with UK
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Canada to require air travellers to test negative for Covid-19
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
In dueling New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.