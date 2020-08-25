Sections
India-Russia in talks regarding Covid vaccine Sputnik V, says health ministry

Communication between India and Russia are on as far as Sputnik V, the Covid vaccine, is concerned, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 18:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Russia had said the vaccine ‘Sputnik V’, named after the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, will be rolled out by the end of this month. (File photo for representation)

“As far as Sputnik-5 vaccine is concerned, India and Russia are in communication. Some initial information have been shared,” Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union health ministry said while briefing the media.

President Vladimir Putin on August 11 had announced ‘Sputnik V’, Russia’s first approved vaccine against Covid-19, making it the first country to approve a vaccine. Russia had said the vaccine will be rolled out by the end of this month.

The country has already produced the first batch of ‘Sputnik V’, named after the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, according to reports.



However, some scientists fear that with this fast regulatory approval, Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety amid the global race to develop a vaccine against coronavirus.

President Putin had earlier assured the people that the vaccine is safe, adding that one of his daughters had taken it as a volunteer and felt good afterwards.

