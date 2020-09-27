India’s 10 states with highest number of Covid-19 cases

Mumbai Municipal Corporation has set up free antigen Covid-19 test center for citizen at BMC school, Mithagare road, Thane. (HT photo)

As the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to infect people in India, the nationwide tally neared six million on Sunday after 88,600 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll reached 94,503 after the disease claimed the lives of 1,124 people. As of Sunday morning, the number of total cases stands at 5,992,532, according to the figures published on the health ministry’s website.

The health ministry has said that 10 states and union territories have the maximum number of cases - around 75 per cent. These states and UTs are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

Here’s a look at the situation in these areas:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra continues to remain among the worst-affected states from Covid1-9 with 13,21,176 cases of infection. On Saturday, the state added 20,419 new cases of Covid-19 to the tally, according to the state health department. The number of people succumbing to the disease is at 35,191.

Andhra Pradesh

After Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh is the second state to be worst-hit by the Covid-19. As of Saturday evening, the state has 6,68,751 cases of Covid-19 infection including 5,97, 294 recoveries, and 5,97, 294 active cases. The death toll stands at 5,663.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 5,647 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,75,017. While the number of people succumbing to the disease is at 9,233.

Recoveries from Covid-19 were at 5,612, aggregating to 5,19,448 people getting cured so far.

Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday reported 8,811 new Covid-19 cases and 86 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 5,66,023, and the death toll to 8,503, the Health department said.

Kerala

Kerala, the state where the first Covid-19 case had appeared, now accounts for 1,66,939 cases. The state added more than 7,000 cases on Saturday, according to the state health department figures.

More than 14,500 patients have now recovered from Covid-19 in the state. The number of active cases stood at 52,678. While over 50,000 people are presently under treatment.

Uttar Pradesh

As many as 4,412 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday took Uttar Pradesh’s infection tally to 3,82,835, as per the state health department figures.

The number of active cases in the state is at 57,086 while 5,517 people have succumbed to the disease

Odisha

Odisha which is recording the highest number of Covid-19 infections for the last few days has a total of 2,05,452 cases of infection. It registered another hike on Saturday in the number of cases with 4,356 infections.

The state also reported the highest number of recoveries, as well as 4,761 patients, were successfully cured of the deadly virus.

The death toll is at 783.

Delhi

The number of daily infection in the national capital remained under 4,000, indicating that the city might be on its way to flattening the curve.

As of Saturday evening, the city had 2,67,822 cases of Covid-19 infection. While the death toll has reached 5,193.

West Bengal

The Covid-19 tally in West Bengal jumped to 2,44,240 after 3,181 people tested positive for the infection. The death toll is at 4,721, the state health department said on Saturday.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh’s Covid-19 tally crossed 1 lakh-mark on Saturday as it registered 3,896 new cases in 24 hours. It was the highest single-day spike in the state so far.

The total number of Covid-19 infections now stands at 1,02,461. While the death toll reached 817.