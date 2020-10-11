Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / India’s active caseload of Covid-19 decreases but fears of resurgence remains

India’s active caseload of Covid-19 decreases but fears of resurgence remains

The health ministry on Sunday said that five states which have contributed to the highest number of cases are also contributing to the maximum number of recoveries.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A vegetable vendor wearing gloves and face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus interacts with a customer in Bengaluru. (AP Photo)

India has seen a fall in the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 since October 7, indicating that the first wave of the coronavirus disease are showing signs of receding in the country.

The health ministry on Sunday said that five states which have contributed to the highest number of cases are also contributing to the maximum number of recoveries. More than 60 lakh people have recovered from coronavirus until Sunday, it said.

India experienced a spike in cases in September and was recording more than 90,000 cases between September 6 and September 20. The number of fresh cases started dropping from September 21 onwards and India has seen a decline in the number of daily cases since.

The country took 13 days to reach seven million cases from six million mark. Most of these cases were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Barring Kerala and Karnataka, all the other states have seen their caseloads reaching their peaks.



However, experts say that the festival season which is a week away from now has the potential to elevate the number of cases ahead of the winter season. The health ministry has issued a set of standard operating procedures to ensure that social distancing is maintained during the festivities.

Doctors fear that if the number of cases rise after the festive season, as seen in Kerala after Onam, the gains made in the weeks leading up to the festivities could be lost.

“We have to work aggressively to make sure that during winter months and during the festive season coronavirus cases don’t rise dramatically,” AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria told the Associated Press.

The health ministry has asked community leaders responsible for organising the festivities to adhere to the Standar Operating Procedures (SOPs) and make adequate arrangements for masks, hand sanitisers and infrared thermometres at festival venues during Navratri, Durga Puja and Diwali.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST
‘Nobody can eye your land now’: PM Modi tells beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme
Oct 11, 2020 11:58 IST
CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras
Oct 11, 2020 12:32 IST
Trump says Covid-19 ‘disappearing’ as he returns to campaign trail
Oct 11, 2020 12:11 IST

latest news

MI vs DC: Rohit on verge of surpassing Suresh Raina’s incredible record
Oct 11, 2020 12:47 IST
Pak cleric murder: Imran Khan blames India for triggering sectarian rift
Oct 11, 2020 12:44 IST
Anita Hassanandani on announcing pregnancy: We knew 2020’s the year
Oct 11, 2020 12:46 IST
BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge
Oct 11, 2020 12:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.