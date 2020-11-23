India’s active caseload remains below 5% of total Covid-19 cases

People visit the India Gate at Rajpath, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (PTI photo)

India has managed to sustain its active caseload for coronavirus cases below the 5 per cent-mark, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday.

According to an official release, the country’s active caseload for Covid-19 stands at 4.85 per cent i.e. 4,43,486 while the recovery rate continues to be above 93 per cent as 93.68 per cent of all cases have recovered as of date. In the last 24 hours, the country registered 41,024 new recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recovered cases to 85,62,641.

The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and currently stands at 81,19,155.

“In the last 24 hours, 44,059 persons were found infected with Covid. India has been registering less than 50,000 cases for the last 16 days, since November 8. This assumes significance as several countries of the Western Hemisphere are witnessing a huge surge of new cases at the onset of winter,” the release stated.

A total of 77.44 per cent of the new recoveries are contributed by ten States/UTs.

Kerala (6,227) and Delhi (6,154) have recorded more than 6,000 recoveries in the last 24 hours while Maharashtra witnessed 4,600 recoveries in the same timeframe.

Among the newly recorded cases within 24 hours, Delhi emerged on the top with 6,746 cases followed by Maharashtra at 5,753 and Kerala at 5,254, as per the release. The ten States/UTs have alone contributed 78.74 per cent to the tally of newly reported cases on Sunday.

As many as 15 States and UTs are reporting less than the national average of cases per million population (6,623), the ministry said.

Besides, 74.95 per cent of the 511 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours were reported from ten States/UTs. Twenty-one states and UTs have been reporting lower than the national average of deaths per million (97).