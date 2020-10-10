India’s active cases of Covid-19 below 9-lakh mark for second consecutive day: Govt

India continued to report a decline in the active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with the number of infections staying below the 900,000-mark for the second day in a row, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Saturday.

“For the second day after the active cases dropped below the 9L mark after a month, the progressive decline continues,” the ministry said in a statement.

With the active caseload at 883,185, the ministry highlighted that as on Saturday the active cases in the country were only 12.65% of the total Covid-19 positive cases. These are nearly 1/8th of the total cases in the country, it added.

India’s infection tally is inching closer towards the grim milestone of seven million, with the total number of confirmed cases at 6,979,423. Of them, 5,988,822 have recovered from the disease under home isolation or have been discharged from hospitals. The toll due to the respiratory disease has gone up to 107,416.

The national recovery rate has progressed to 85.81%. While 76% of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states and Union territories, 18 others are reporting recovery rates higher than the national average, the health ministry said. “This is the result of collaborative action by States/UTs under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking, quick hospitalization and adherence to the Standard Treatment Protocol,” it added in the statement.

Maharashtra continues to record the maximum number of active cases of Covid-19 as well as recoveries at 236,947 and 1,229,339 respectively. “Maharashtra continues to contribute the maximum with more than 17,000 single day recovery,” the ministry said.

After the western state, the southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have the maximum number of active cases at 118,870; 47,665, and 44,197. The second highest recoveries were from Andhra Pradesh at 691,040, followed by Tamil Nadu at 591,811 and Karnataka at 561,610.