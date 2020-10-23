Sections
India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 7 lakh, total tally mounts to 7.76 million

Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka are reporting maximum cases and recoveries. West Bengal has replaced Kerala in reporting maximum number of deaths, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 10:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Patients collect breakfast at CWG village COVID-19 Care Centre, near Akshardham in New Delhi. (PTI)

Continuing the trend of active Covid-19 cases dropping, India on Friday reported 6,95,509 active cases — the number of people infected with the virus at present. In the last 24 hours, 54,366 new cases and 690 deaths have been registered.

The number of active cases has been witnessing a steady decline in the current week. On Tuesday, the number was 7,48,538, on Wednesday 7,40,090, and on Thursday it was 7,15,812.

The health ministry on Friday said India’s cumulative positivity rate is 7.81 per cent while the daily positivity rate is 3.8 per cent. 14 states and Union territories, including Delhi, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Kerala, Puducherry and Maharashtra, are reporting positivity rate higher than India average. “This indicates a need for aggressive and widespread testing,” the ministry said.

The maximum number of new cases are being reported from Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka. These three states are also reporting the maximum number of daily recoveries.

However, Kerala is not reporting as many deaths as the other two top states are. Instead, West Bengal is third state reporting highest number of deaths, following Maharashtra and Karnataka.

