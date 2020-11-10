Sections
India’s active Covid-19 cases fall below 6% of total cases, says health ministry

With 45,903 new Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 85,53,657, the health ministry said on Monday.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 11:19 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

Recovered cases in India have leaped past 92% of the cumulative cases. (AP Photo | Representational image)

India’s Covid-19 active cases have fallen below 6 per cent of the total cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Health Ministry said, “Demonstrating a landmark achievement, India’s Active Cases have fallen below 6% of the Total Cases. The Recovered Cases have leaped past 92% of the cumulative cases.”

In another tweet, it said, “Calibrated and effective strategy of the Centre focused on high levels of testing for early identification combined with timely tracing, isolation and hospitalisation for the severe cases have resulted in a manageable number of active cases and continuously rising number of recoveries.”

On Monday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a virtual meeting with Health Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and West Bengal to review the Covid-19 situation.

With 45,903 new Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 85,53,657, the MoHFW said on Monday.

With 490 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 1,26,611.The total number of active cases stands at 5,09,673 in the last 24 hours while the total cured cases are at 79,17,373.

