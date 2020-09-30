India’s active Covid cases constitute 15.11% of total caseload: Health ministry

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that over 74 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far out of which 1,086,688 samples were tested on Tuesday. (Bloomberg Photo)

India’s active Covid-19 cases constituted 15.11% of the total caseload as of Wednesday against 33.32% on August 1, the union health ministry said. Currently, the country’s Covid-19 tally is over 6.2 million, which includes 97,497 deaths.

According to data provided the ministry’s dashboard as of 8am, there are 9,40,441 active Covid-19 cases so far.

“From 33.32 per cent on August 1 to 15.11 per cent on September 30, active cases have less than halved in two months,” the ministry said, adding that active cases are actively declining as a percentage of the overall tally.

Over 76% of the country’s active cases are from 10 states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Maharashtra, which is considered to be the worst-hit state from the pandemic, contributes the maximum number of active cases which is over 260,000.

India’s recovery rate from Covid-19 has climbed to 83.33% after 86,428 people were recovered/discharged on Wednesday.

The total recoveries which are nearing 5.2 million exceed the total number of active cases by 4,247,384.

The ministry pointed out speedy recoveries were being registered by states and union territories (UTs) after following the 5T strategy, i.e. ‘test, track, trace, treat, technology’ strategy. Ten states and UTs contribute 78 per cent of the total recovered cases.

Maharashtra, apart from having the highest number of active cases, has also the maximum number of recoveries which is over one million, the ministry highlighted adding that Andhra Pradesh was in the second spot with over 600,000 recovered cases.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that over 74 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far out of which 1,086,688 samples were tested on Tuesday.

