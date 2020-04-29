Sections
Home / India News / ‘Irrfan was India’s brand ambassador on global stage of cinema’: Rahul Gandhi

‘Irrfan was India’s brand ambassador on global stage of cinema’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi described Irrfan Khan as a “versatile and talented actor”.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 13:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Irrfan Khan, 53, breathed his last on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. (HT Photo)

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Describing Khan as a “versatile and talented actor”, Gandhi said he was India’s popular brand ambassador on the global stage of cinema and television. “He will be greatly missed,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted out.

“I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief,” Gandhi’s tweet read.

Khan, 53, breathed his last on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor was being treated for colon infection at the hospital. Khan’s spokesperson released a statement on his admission to the hospital on Tuesday.



“Yes, it is true that Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of his well wishers, he will recover soon,” the statement read.

Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer, in the year 2018. He left for London for the treatment and returned last year to shoot for Homi Adajania’s ‘Angrezi Medium’ which released last month. The actor returned to London and came back last year in September after his treatment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Apr 29, 2020 13:07 IST
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 12:02 IST
Maharashtra Covid-19 positive deaths cross 400, total cases inch towards 10,000
Apr 29, 2020 12:40 IST
Kerala to issue ordinance for deducting employees’ salaries for Covid-19 funds
Apr 29, 2020 13:14 IST

latest news

Irrfan Khan, the commoner Khan who became a star
Apr 29, 2020 13:18 IST
He will be missed badly: Sports fraternity mourn death of actor Irrfan Khan
Apr 29, 2020 13:15 IST
Xiaomi is gearing to enter a brand new market in India
Apr 29, 2020 13:08 IST
‘Intense lockdown’ ends in 3 Tamil Nadu cities, grocery shops to be open till 5pm tomorrow
Apr 29, 2020 13:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.