‘Irrfan was India’s brand ambassador on global stage of cinema’: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Describing Khan as a “versatile and talented actor”, Gandhi said he was India’s popular brand ambassador on the global stage of cinema and television. “He will be greatly missed,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted out.

“I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief,” Gandhi’s tweet read.

Khan, 53, breathed his last on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor was being treated for colon infection at the hospital. Khan’s spokesperson released a statement on his admission to the hospital on Tuesday.

“Yes, it is true that Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of his well wishers, he will recover soon,” the statement read.

Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer, in the year 2018. He left for London for the treatment and returned last year to shoot for Homi Adajania’s ‘Angrezi Medium’ which released last month. The actor returned to London and came back last year in September after his treatment.