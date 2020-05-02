Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded

India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded

There are 26,535 active Covid-19 cases across the country while 10,017 have recovered from the deadly infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals. At least one person has migrated.

Updated: May 02, 2020 19:06 IST

By Written by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Migrant workers and homeless people queue to receive free food during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 1, 2020. (REUTERS)

India’s coronavirus positive cases climbed to 37,776 on Saturday with the death toll rising to 1,223, data from the Union Health Ministry indicated.

There are 26,535 active Covid-19 cases across the country while 10,017 have recovered from the deadly infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals. At least one person has migrated.

Maharashtra, which has been the worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic reporting a large number of cases daily, breached the 10,000 mark earlier this week.

On Friday, the state recorded 1,008 new Covid-19 cases, the state’s highest single-day spike so far, taking the coronavirus positive patients’ tally to 11,506, the state health department data said.



On Friday, at least 26 people succumbed to the disease in Maharashtra taking the death toll to 485.

To build on the gains garnered during the earlier duration of lockdown and to curb the spread of the infectious disease, the Centre on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown imposed in March for another two weeks.

The earlier lockdown was set to end this Sunday on May 3.

The MHA also issued certain new guidelines to regulate activities during the extended lockdown, based on Red (hotspot) Zones which have a high concentration of Covid-19 cases, Orange Zones which have fewer cases and Green Zones which have reported no coronavirus cases for 21 days.

The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

According to the new guidelines by the home ministry, released a day earlier, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am during the lockdown.

Educational, training, coaching institutions and hospitality services including hotels and restaurants will also remain closed irrespective of zones till the extended lockdown is in place.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
May 02, 2020 19:06 IST
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
May 02, 2020 17:39 IST
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
May 02, 2020 18:45 IST
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 18:02 IST

latest news

‘Was a good chance’: Rohit recalls when he missed out on 200 in T20I match
May 02, 2020 19:36 IST
‘Congress involved in ugly politics amid Covid-19 crisis’: BJP
May 02, 2020 19:31 IST
ICAI CA foundation, intermediate, final exams 2020 postponed, check new dates
May 02, 2020 19:33 IST
Training without apparatus difficult for gymnasts during lockdown, says Makarand Joshi, secretary, MAGA
May 02, 2020 19:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.