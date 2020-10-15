India’s coronavirus doubling time improves: Health ministry

Healthcare workers during Covid-19 screening and swab test of Mumbai metro workers at Jogeshwari in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said the doubling time of coronavirus (Covid-19) has improved from 25.5 days in mid-August to nearly 73 days now. The doubling time for coronavirus is the number of days it takes for the cases count to double.

“India has come a long way from registering a doubling rate of 25.5 days in mid August to now registering a doubling rate of nearly 73 days (72.8 days),” the health ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, India’s tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 73.07 lakh with the country registering 67,735 fresh cases in last 24 hours. As 63,83,441 people recovered from the virus, India’s recovery rate reached 87.35 per cent.

“Higher number of single-day recoveries is also reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which has crossed 87 per cent,” the health ministry said.

India’s Covid-19 cases count touched 73,07,097 on Thursday. With 680 deaths reported due to coronavirus in last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,11,266.

The health ministry praised states and UTs (Union territory)for their collaborative action taken against Covid-19 under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive and high country wide testing

Around ten states and UTs account for 79 per cent of the new recovered coronavirus cases. Maharashtra has contributed over 19,000 to the single-day recoveries followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries, the ministry said.