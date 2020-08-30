India’s count of nearly 79,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday more than worst-hit US’ July 25 spike

India on Saturday recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of the number of coronavirus disease cases, even higher than the worst-affected United States.

Data on new Covid-19 cases from various states and union territories shows that the country recorded 78,751 new cases of the coronavirus disease pushing tally to 34,63,972, according to news agency PTI. The death toll stands at 62,550, PTI reported quoting the data of the Union health ministry.

The number of cases is higher that the worst day of United States which recorded 78,427 new cases of the disease on July 25, the country was recording a surge in the daily cases. The number of cases has fallen since in the US.

The ministry said that 26,48,998 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that eight states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana - contribute to around 73 per cent of the active caseload of the country.

Seven states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal - account for 81 per cent of total Covid-19 deaths, the health ministry data revealed.

He also said that India has one of the lowest cases per million (2,424) and deaths per million (44) compared to the global average of 3,161 cases and 107.2 deaths, respectively.

At a meeting conducted to review the current status of the coronavirus outbreak in India, the health minister said: “...despite being resource constrained and densely populated, timely lockdown and rapid augmentation of infrastructure by India have enabled to keep the case per million and deaths per million considerably lower compared to other countries.”

Among the key challenges that the government was currently facing in stopping disease transmission was to ensure people strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.