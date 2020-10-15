Sections
Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 case doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days, says health ministry

India’s Covid-19 case doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days, says health ministry

The doubling time in mid-August, the ministry said, was 25.5. It also presented a graph showing India’s doubling time at various stages in the last two months.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 08:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker registers people for coronavirus test, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

With India’s new Covid-19 cases per day seeing a sharp fall in recent days, the Union health ministry on Thursday said the country’s doubling time has increased to 70.4 days from 25.5 days in mid-August.

“India’s doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days (it was 25.5 days in mid-August). This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the total cases,” the ministry said on its official Twitter handle.

A graph attached with the said tweet shows India’s doubling rate was 27.7 on August 18, 32 on August 30, 35.6 on September 17, 51.4 on October 2 and, finally, 70.4 on October 14.

 



Crediting the central government’s strategies and Covid-19 warriors with the improvement in India’s case doubling time, the ministry further tweeted, “This is the result of the Centre-led strategies and the selfless dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers and all other Covid-19 warriors.”

After days of recording more than 80,000 and 90,000 cases a day, India’s rise in new cases per day has seen a dramatic fall in recent days. While the country’s last spike was 63,509 on Wednesday, the 55,342 cases that were reported on Tuesday was its lowest spike in nearly two months.

India crossed the one million case mark on July 17 and two million in the next 21 days. It crossed the current seven million mark on October 11.

The country’s current caseload, the second-highest after that of the United States, stands at 7,239,389 as per data from the health ministry. However, 6,301,927 or 87.05% of these are recovered cases, the highest number of recoveries globally.

