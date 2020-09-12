India’s Covid-19 case tally crosses 4.6 million

Nearly 60% of the new recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Photo/HT)

India’s cumulative Covid-19 tally reached over 4.6 million as 97,661 new cases were reported on Friday. Nearly 57% of the new cases were reported from five states, which also account for 60% of the recoveries. Maharashtra reported 24,886, and Andhra Pradesh 9,999 cases on Friday.

There are now over one million active cases with nearly 74% of them in the nine most affected states. Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh alone account for more than 48% of the active cases.

India’s recoveries have also been improving steadily, with 81,035 on Thursday. Maharashtra reported at least 14,308, and Andhra Pradesh 11,069 recoveries.

The number of recoveries in India has touched over 3.6 million, taking the recovery rate to 77.65%.

Nearly 60% of the new recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

The eight North-eastern states account for about 5% of the total active cases in the country. With 29,690 active cases, Assam accounts for 68% of total caseload in the region. Tripura has 7,383 active cases and has contributed to 17% of the caseload.