India's Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases

India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases

Health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday that the Covid-19 pandemic taught countries that such challenges require shared responsibilities and collaborations had become the order of the day.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 09:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, HIndustan Times New Delhi

Healthcare workers in PPE coveralls collect swab samples for Covid-19 test, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

India on Thursday recorded 35,551 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which pushed the country’s overall tally to 95,34,964, according to Union health ministry update at 8 am.

The number of active cases stood at 4,22,943, while 89,73,373 patients have been cured or discharged from hospitals.

The health ministry data also showed that in the last 24 hours, 526 people died due to the disease and the death toll now stands at 1,38,648.

India’s total active caseload significantly dropped to 4.28 lakh (4,28,644) on Wednesday, the lowest after 132 days, according to the health ministry. It further said that India’s present active caseload consists of just 4.51 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.



Vardhan was charing the inaugural session of the annual conference of the India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre under the Sweden-India Nobel memorial week.

Meanwhile, the difference in new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 94.03 per cent as on date, according to the health ministry.

Of the new recovered cases, 78.35 per cent are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories, it further said.

