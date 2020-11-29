India’s Covid-19 count now closer to 9.4 million, 22 states and UTs have fatality rate lower than national average

Health workers preserve swab samples collected from passengers arriving from other states, to test for coronavirus infection at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi on Thursday. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)

India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) count reached 93,92,919 on Sunday after 41,810 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry.

The number of active cases stand at 4,53,956, while 88,02,267 people have been cured or discharged.

The country also recorded 496 new fatalities due to the coronavirus disease, which pushed the death toll up to 1,36,696, according to health ministry update at 8 am.

The ministry posted a graph on Sunday morning, which showed that 22 states and union territories have Covid-19 fatality rate lower than the national average of 1.46 per cent.

On Saturday, India had recorded 41,322 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, held a three-city tour to Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad on Saturday to personally review the development and manufacturing of the vaccine.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII), Ahmedabad’s Zydus Biotech Park and Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech earlier today was aimed at getting the first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in the country’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.

PM Modi also met SII chief Adar Poonawalla, who said after the meeting that his company will apply for an emergency approval for the coronavirus vaccine developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca in two weeks.

The vaccine being developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca had shown to be at least 62 per cent (and up to 90 per cent) effective in an interim analysis based on 131 infections in the clinical trials being held in the United Kingdom and Brazil.